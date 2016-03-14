Facebook, Google, Snapchat to beef up encryption

It seems that the biggest tech companies will take concrete action to show its support to Apple as it fights the US Government over the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone 5C.

According to a new report by The Guardian, Facebook, Google and Snapchat are planning on increasing and expanding their encryption features.

The report says that Facebook is looking to expand the encryption for its WhatsApp communications app to voice calls, as well. Security measures on its Messenger app might also get a boost.

As for Google, it is working on the 2014 End to End project, which would allow users to send encrypted emails which only the sender and the recipient could decode them. Even though the project has been moving so slowly it almost ground to a halt, it seems as Google is looking to speed things up now.

As for Snapchat, the company declined to give any comment on its project.

The encryption of digital communications tool has been in the centre of public debate in the US and the UK for quite some time now. In the UK, the government is looking to squeeze through Snooper’s Charter – also known as the Investigatory Powers Bill, which would allow government and law enforcement agencies backdoors into digital communications devices.

Over the pond, Apple is fighting a legal battle with the US Government over the iPhone 5C belonging to the San Bernardino shooter. The FBI believes the phone could hold valuable information on potential accomplices or details about the shooting and wants Apple to unlock it.

The tech company says it’s not able to do that, and does not want to create a backdoor in future devices, saying it could have ‘chilling consequences’.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock