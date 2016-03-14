Sony wants Blu-ray in your data centre

Blu-ray disks may have been pretty much abandoned by the average user, but it seems as they might find a new purpose in the data centre.

That is, if Sony is to be believed. During the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2016 this week, the company recently announced a massive new system called Everspan, which uses optical technology for long-term storage. But – storage that doesn't need to be modified all too often.

The system can be 55 feet long, and feature hundreds of drives similar to Blu-ray. It will be available to customers in July, Sony said.

During the presentation of the new offering, vice president of sales at Sony Optical Archives, Horst Schellong, said these systems can last for a century.

"We have tape, we have hard disks, but the life of the technologies does not meet the life of the data," Schellong said. "We give a 100 year warranty on the storage medium."

There are numerous uses for such technology. For example, movies (or video in general), as well as medical data are the types of files that don't get modified too often.

Businesses could also find use in the technology to improve their archives, as well as meet compliance requirements.

One of the biggest issues with Blu-ray technology is the time needed to burn the disk, especially knowing that these disks can contain 300GB of data, with Sony planning on increasing that to a terabyte.

The company said it handled the problem by adding eight lasers, where commercial Blu-rays have just one, thus offering write speeds of 140MBps.