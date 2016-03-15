Financial Services firms embrace flexible working and BYOD

A report from communication and information technology firm Intercity Technology reveals that financial services companies are encouraging more flexible ways of working, with the average employee spending 39 per cent of their time working remotely.

Intercity surveyed 100 employees within the financial services market to gain insight into their workplace technology habits and opinions. The respondents revealed that they believed this proportion of time spent remote working would increase in the next two years to 41 per cent.

Additionally, the results showed that 70 per cent of employees believe using a device of their own choosing positively impacts the way they work with their colleagues, with the biggest specific benefits identified as flexibility (51 per cent), productivity (42 per cent) and improved collaboration (33 per cent). The survey also revealed that personnel in the financial services sector are enthusiastic to making better use of technology, with 84 per cent adamant that technology has the scope to make them more productive.

Richard Burke, group managing director at Intercity Technology said: “The culture and working practices in financial services companies are changing and technology is the driving force behind it. Remote working is close to becoming the norm, underlining that in this industry work isn’t somewhere you go, it’s something you do. The businesses that adapt quicker to this fact are more likely to see engaged and productive staff, and ultimately greater business performance.”

Richard continued: “Successful organisations have to constantly look for ways to improve their productivity. It’s an ongoing issue for organisations across the UK.

“What this data shows us is financial services workers see effective technology use – the sort that can facilitate remote working and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) – as something that could provide direct productivity improvements.

"Workers that are 36 per cent more productive would no doubt deliver a massive boost to a company’s bottom line. That’s a strong argument for a CIO to take to the board when putting the case together for investment in new IT solutions.”

Image source: Shutterstock/bikeriderlondon