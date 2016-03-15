Firms aren't doing enough to protect user data, IT pros say

Even though data protection is fundamental to many businesses, almost a third of IT decision makers don’t have an endpoint data protection strategy or solution set up.

Those are the results of a new study by endpoint data and security firm Code42 entitled The 2016 Datastrophe Study, which surveyed 400 IT decision makers, including CIOs and CISOs, as well as more than 1,500 UK-based knowledge workers.

CIOs, CISOs and IT decision makers believe almost half (45 per cent) of all corporate data is held on endpoint devices, meaning huge risks for any business. However, 30 per cent of IT decision makers admitted to having no endpoint data protection solutions.

“Today, in large part due to the onset of flexible working and increased mobility of knowledge workers, the majority of the data we carry is at the endpoint. This new found mobility of data, combined with a rapidly evolving threat landscape is causing enterprise IT security—which traditionally relied on locking data away safely in the datacentre—to go through a dramatic transformation. IT and information security teams need to find powerful new solutions that will keep data safe—wherever it might be. The time for change in the enterprise is now—from the C-suite to the knowledge worker,” says Rick Orloff, CSO at Code42.

It also seems that the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) won’t help – 76 per cent said they’ll beef up on security, but 18 per cent are waiting for everything to be finalised before making any moves.