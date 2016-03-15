Google abusing Android monopoly, Russian court confirms

A court in Russia has sided with an earlier ruling, saying Google has violated the country's anti-trust laws by bundling its other services within Android.

Those other services are mostly related to Google's search engine and ad services, as the previous complaint was filed by Yandex, a search engine headquartered in Russia.

At the time, the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said Google abused its dominant position in the market to push through its other services, the ad and search engine features.

As Ars Technica reported on Monday, Moscow's Arbitration Court declined Google's appeal, saying it 'fully supports' the earlier decision made by FAS.

"Google['s] actions led to prohibition of pre-installation of apps of other producers," it said.

The American search engine giant will now have to unbundle those services from Android in Russia, or face hefty fines.

The ruling comes at a reall bad time for Google – the company has been battling a number of legal complaints all around the world – Europe included, about monopoly abuse.

Last summer, the European Commission submitted a Statement of Objections, saying Google is unfairly promoting its own internet shopping services.

Google has hit back at the complaint, submitting a formal response in which it said the allegations were 'incorrect' and 'unfounded'.

This is an ongoing battle between competition commissions and Google all around the world, battle potentially worth billions of dollars.

Photo credit: photogearch / Shutterstock