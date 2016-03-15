Google expands its sign-on solution with 14 new services

Besides being the super poplar search engine, email provider, work and collaboration services provider, Google is also used, by a number of different services, as an identity provider.

It allows people to register and log into different online services using their Google accounts. Now, the company announced it’s expanding the feature to a number of new services, some of which direct company competitors.

There’s a total of 14 new pre-configured options, including Microsoft Office 365, Facebook at Work, New Relic, Concur, Box, Tableau, HipChat and Slack. You can find out more on this link.

The company says it’s not just about being able to log into services with Google, it’s also about using the company’s security measures, especially when going mobile.

“Google’s identity services provide even more security on mobile when combined with Google Apps enterprise mobile management controls like password strength, lock screen requirements and app management,” says Shashank Gupta, a product manager for Google Apps for Work.

“These can work in tandem with the increasing number of mobile security options, from hardware such as fingerprint readers, to software such as Google’s Smart Lock. Our Google Smart Lock features are available to all Google Accounts, including those used at work, and we provide identity services and enterprise mobility management (EMM) as part of Google Apps for Work at no additional cost.”