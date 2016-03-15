Intel and Huawei in a “perpetual partnership”

Despite heavily investing in developing ARM-based processors, Huawei has absolutely no plans to commercialise a server based on the technology for a foreseeable future.

Speaking to ITProPortal, Joy Huang, Vice President, IT Product Line for Huawei technologies even went as far as saying that Huawei and Intel are in a “perpetual” partnership and that while Huawei has been exploring ARM and other technologies at an R&D level, they won’t reach the product line any time soon.

That said, Huawei has been tinkering with server chips based on ARM for, well, more than two years when a 16-core ARM server board appeared in 2014 followed by one sporting a whopping 64-core last year in Hong Kong.

Huawei, via its HiSilicon subsidiary, designs application processors for its smartphones and has been quietly beefing up its CPU server range although this is very much work in progress based on videos that emerged last year.

Huang also confirmed that Huawei and Intel have a joint performance tuning team which feeds back to the Xeon team. He also confirmed that unlike Amazon or Oracle, Huawei has yet to ask/get a customised Xeon CPU from Intel.

Commenting on the launch of the its mission critical server range, HunLun, Cody Wang, GM for this IT product line, hinted that a 64-socket model of the server, which launched with 32-socket, is not “much of a challenge”, given that it uses standard Intel technology with a hint of Huawei IP.

The KunLun 9032, the first ever mission critical 32-socket x86 socket according to Huawei, was launched yesterday in Hanover.