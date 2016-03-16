Deutsche Telekom and Huawei collaborate on TelekomCloud

Deutsche Telekom and Huawei have revealed - just weeks after demonstrating their collaboration on 5G technologies at Mobile World Congress - a joint public cloud service called Open TelekomCloud.

Apparently, the deal was first signed last October 2015, and the deal will provide Deutsche Telekom with a public cloud service that is built upon Huawei’s Open Cloud OpenStack technology. It would appear that Deutsche Telekom and its own cloud service is the first of many big customers that Huawei has managed to obtain for its service and it still has hopes of gaining more prestige customers in Western Europe as gaining such a marque customer can only boost sales.

Deutsche Telekom is also jubilant with the deal saying that the contract is heralding the launch of the “next phase” of the digitisation of Western Europe. Of course having Deutsche Telekom as a partner is a great deal for Huawei as it brings into the game other major European players.

It is not surprising that the first partner for Deutsche Telekom’s Open TelekomCloud is SAP, with Deutsche Telekom using its T-Systems IT services subsidiary as support in the project.

Andreas Zilch from analyst firm PAC said: “The offer of a scalable, cost-effective public cloud by a German service provider, from a German data centre and under German law is for many customers in Germany to be very tempting, especially the combination of low-cost supply and German legal certainty currently represents a unique selling point.”

Techweekeurope noted that the launch at CeBIT appeared to be drumming up support for what can only described as a "very anti-American theme", with Deutsche Telekom itself claiming it can become a major European rival in a market that was “hitherto operated mainly by American competitors”.

