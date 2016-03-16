EMC and EY team up, bring cyber-security for businesses

EY and EMC today announced they’re partnering up to offer a number of products and services, including a new security and recovery product.

The first offering is called Isolated Recovery and combines “cyber, business impact analysis, resiliency services and technology capabilities from both EMC and EY firms to secure vital company data,” the two companies said in a press release following the announcement. Basically a cyber-security service.

Through the offering, data is staged in an isolated recovery zone, together with processes for monitoring data integrity and recovery procedures.

Isolated Recovery aside, the duo also announced the Hybrid Cloud Enablement Services (public, private and legacy datacentre monitoring and management service), Data Centre Network Virtualization and Segmentation Services (network architecture to help businesses transform and simplify their data centre strategy), and Enterprise Mobility Management and End User Computing Platform (enterprise mobility technologies suite for integrated business workflows).

Furthermore, the duo is offering Service Resiliency (data archiving and recovery), Analytics, Sector-focused Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Offerings, and Cybersecurity.

“This alliance, which builds on years of collaborative experience, combines our knowledge of business operations with EMC’s experience in the technical environment in which our clients operate to deliver a powerful proposition,” said Mark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO at EY.

“Working together as an integrated team, combining advisory services and innovative products, we will be able to connect on both existing and future initiatives to help our clients maximize their technology investments and drive better business outcomes. The alliance will further expand EY’s digital capabilities and range of services offered to clients.”