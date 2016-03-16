HPE launches new hyper-convergence system

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced a new all-in-one compute, software-defined storage and intelligent virtualisation appliance. This hyper-converged system is produced to help mid-sized and remote office branch office (ROBO) enterprises to deploy virtual machines (VMs) in minutes.

The technology is built upon the HPE ProLiant DL380, a ubiquitous server in SME data centre environments. However, the new HPE Hyper Converged 380 (HC 380) is designed to enable IT organisations to transform from a traditional network configuration to a hybrid SDN infrastructure while at the same time simplifying IT operations and reducing overall costs.

According to Gartner's Forecast Analysis, experts believe that the current hyper-converged integrated systems market will grow from $371.5 million in 2014, to nearly $5 billion by 2019, or a 68 per cent CAGR. The market growth is driven by demand for a simplified approach to SDN and furthermore a more cost effective approach to deploying virtual servers, virtual desktops, and hybrid cloud infrastructure, which currently has no vendor roadmap.

However, customers are wary of introducing new silos into the data centre where SDN was promoted as reducing silos that limit future business flexibility.

"Hyper-convergence presents a huge opportunity for mid-sized and ROBO enterprises who face the unique challenge of having to stay competitive at enterprise-scale, but with notably less resources," said Ric Lewis, senior vice president and general manager, Converged Datacenter Infrastructure, HPE.

"HPE is the only vendor that can offer them the ability to take advantage of the benefits of hyper-converged environments today and provide them with a clear pathway to a composable infrastructure future when they are ready."

