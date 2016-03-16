Huawei announces new products and partnerships at CeBIT

Huawei has announced new partnerships, new products and a new slogan to kick things off at the CeBIT 2016, the world’s largest ICT trade fair.

Two new partnerships have been announced by the Chinese tech giants, including one with robotics provider KUKA, with whom it has signed a memorandum of understanding.

It was said that the two companies will work on using small cell IoT wireless and 5G networks and big data solutions in manufacturing and factory environments.

It has also launched the Open Telekom Cloud, an enterprise public cloud based on German data and privacy protection laws, together with Deutsche Telekom.

It is topping all of that with a new slogan: “Leading New ICT, Building a Better Connected World”.

Speaking at the CeBIT 2016 Global Conference, Mr. Yan Lida, President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei, said: “As new ICT including Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Software-Defined Networking mature, a cloud-pipe-device integrated new ICT architecture is emerging to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation. Based on technology innovation, Huawei aspires to build a sustainable and win-win ecosystem by developing an open, flexible and elastic platform. In line with our Business Driven ICT Infrastructure (BDII) guiding principle and strategy of ‘Focus’ and ‘Being Integrated’, Huawei is committed to innovating jointly with partners to create value for governments and enterprises across industry sectors, helping them lead the new ICT age. Together we build a better connected world.”

CeBIT is the world’s largest ICT (information and communications technology) fair, taking place March 14 – 18 in Hannover, Germany.