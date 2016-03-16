New cloud tool links big data to business intelligence

Big data can provide a useful source of insights for business analysis. But providing access to it can mean significant IT effort and the use of expensive, off-the-shelf solutions.

Altiscale the big data as a service specialist, is launching a new Insight Cloud self-service analytics solution to provide a bridge between big data and business users.

It aims to simplify the connection between big data and the end user, as well as bypassing the need for costly, proprietary solutions. Altiscale Insight Cloud should make it faster and easier for business analysts to benefit from the rich, detailed data held in the Hadoop data lake.

Using a converged architecture, it eliminates the need for a separate relational data store for aggregated data. This reduces the cost and management burden on the organisation, while allowing easier scalability from tens of terabytes up to petabytes. The converged architecture also minimises data movement and replication across environments.

"Our enterprise customers first wanted to have a powerful, affordable solution to solve their Big Data challenge, which we provided with the Altiscale Data Cloud," says Raymie Stata, CEO and founder, Altiscale. "Today we are introducing the Altiscale Insight Cloud, which solves the challenge of bringing Big Data to a broader range of users, so that enterprises can quickly develop new offerings, better target customers, and respond to shifting market or operational conditions. It's a faster and easier way to get from Big Data infrastructure to insights that drive real business value".

Insight Cloud will be on display at the Strata+Hadoop World conference from March 29-31 in San Jose, or you can find out more on the Altiscale website.

Image Credit: Tashatuvango / Shutterstock