Office of the future will resemble a sci-fi movie

Tech workers agree – the office will suffer major transformations in the near future and will, in good measure, change the way we do work.

Online career site for the technology community, Dice, conducted a survey to ask IT pros what they believed was the future of the office. 4D printing (???), retina scans, virtual reality and flexible working were among the most popular answers.

The top three things IT pros expect to change soon were whiteboards (51 per cent), security fobs (34 per cent) and conference calls (30 per cent). Those could be replaced by interactive projectors, retina scans and VR meetings.

Flexible working also seems to be an important element to the future of IT work. Almost half of respondents (45 per cent) want greater flexibility in terms of starting and finishing times, and 34 per cent want to work at home. Another 12 per cent said they’d love the option to work somewhere else, in shared working spaces and other locations.

Jamie Bowler, Marketing Director, Dice, Europe, commented: “Whilst high profile tech companies are leading the way in terms of creating innovative and inspiring office spaces, it’s clear from our research that many tech workers are still not satisfied with their office environment, which can lead to disengagement at work.

“We spend a large proportion of our waking hours at work, making it crucial for employers to create a flexible environment, which not only inspires creativity, but promotes happiness and wellbeing too. By doing so employees, will instantly feel more engaged, which will in turn reflect on business productivity.”