Samsung Galaxy TabPro S available for businesses

Samsung Electronics UK has announced today that its latest premium tablet, the 2-in-1 Samsung Galaxy TabPro S is available for businesses right now, through Samsung’s Accredited IT Resellers.

Samsung says its new device, being lightweight, durable and long-lasting, powered by Windows 10, is an ideal business gadget.

Here are some basic specs:

This is a 12-inch device, powered by the latest Intel Core M processor. It comes with Intel HD Graphics 515, 4GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of storage (SSD). The device is 6.3-milimetres thin, weighing at 693 grams. It’s sporting a Super AMOLED display which Samsung says it’s a Windows first. The multi-touch display has a 94 per cent true colour reproduction.

Samsung also says the device can be charged fully in two and a half hours, and offers up to 10.5 hours of battery life, although that depends on how you use it, and what for.

“Consumer Technology has enabled and empowered a new breed of individual, liberated by mobile, social and online services. In turn this has created ambitious, passionate and creative individuals with the expectation of being able to access the connected world and work on the move,” said Graham Long, Vice President Enterprise Business Team, Samsung UK & Ireland. “The Galaxy TabPro S allows employees to access everything they would be able to do from a tradition desktop or laptop on the go, meaning they can stay connected for longer.”