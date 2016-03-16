Teens love engineering, but from a safe distance

Teens understand the importance of technology and engineering for the future of the world, but aren’t really interested in pursuing a career path in the industry, a new research says.

A new study by the Elizabeth Prize for Engineering says that 82 per cent of teenagers, aged 16 and 17, believe engineering is a key part in the future of innovation.

On the other hand, 21 per cent are interested in pursuing a career in these fields.

What’s also interesting is that money, position, job security and material things in general is not what drives these kids – it’s the benevolence that’s in focus here. Approximately 36 per cent of kids questioned said they’d go into technology to build innovations to change the world.

So what exactly would they be changing?

Climate change and depleting energy resources is the top priority for 70 per cent of them. They feel engineering could solve these issues within the next 20 years.

The report also says that STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) still have a reputation of being hard, which is also a reason why some of the kids decide to avoid it, girls in particular.

Nigel Whitehead, group managing director at BAE Systems, said: “Our sector needs to work together to overcome some of the outdated stereotypes and old-fashioned notions that engineering isn’t a career suitable for women.

“We must do more to show all young people – and their parents – that engineering is a great career choice. We need to be bolder about the importance of Stem subjects.”

The full report can be found on the Computer Weekly site, here.