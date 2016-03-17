Customer experience top priority for e-commerce in 2016

When it comes to e-retailers in the UK, they have set their priorities straight and know what they need to do in the coming year to improve their service, and it boils down to customer experience and mobility.

Those are the results of a new survey by worldwide e-commerce provider for mid-to-large size Internet retailers and B2B sites, SLI Systems.

The company recently surveyed 200 participants at the third annual SLI Connect UK e-commerce forum in London.

For the upcoming year, the priority for e-retailers sits at customer experience, mostly relevant search results, ease of navigation and mobile friendliness.

Almost half (47 per cent) of survey respondents believe customers make two search queries before moving away from site, which is why having good results is of utmost importance. More than one in ten (11 per cent) believe people make just one search before calling it quits.

Other important features are the personalised, tailored recommendations (16.5 per cent) and omni-channel lag (11 per cent).

“The features they’ve identified as most critical for their customers will all help improve the customer experience,” said Shaun Ryan, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder, SLI Systems. “With great search, easy navigation and a mobile friendly site, customers will naturally have a better shopping experience because they’ll find the items they’re looking to buy.”

“Using technology that learns from user activity to provide relevant search, navigation and recommendation results and suggestions, it is very possible to show shoppers the products they want on their first query, providing a great experience which will drive higher revenue,” said Ryan.