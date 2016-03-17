Security solutions might make your business unsecure

Security solutions might keep your company safe from cyber-attacks, but they might also be blamed for a whole new dimension of security risks, a new report suggests.

According to a new report by endpoint security company Barkly, entitled Barkly’s 2016 Cybersecurity Confidence Report, security solutions are slowing systems down, consequently lowering productivity.

In order to improve productivity, employees might look for unsecure shortcuts, such as unauthorised third-party applications, or connecting unsanctioned devices to the network.

But that’s not the only problem. The report also says IT pros are unsatisfied with current security solutions as they require too many updates (36 per cent), are too expensive (33 per cent), or provide no protection against zero-day attacks (33 per cent).

“This report proves that from the CISO to the entry-level IT pro, organizations must be better aligned when it comes to security. When there’s a disconnect in priorities, level of understanding and measurement, even a seemingly strong security initiative is destined to fail,” said Jack Danahy, co-founder and CTO of Barkly.

“Once teams understand each other's priorities and concerns around security, they can implement the tools they really need, that will best protect their endpoints from ever-increasing, complex threats.”

The report is based on responses from 350 IT professionals in the US. Half of those said they’re not confident in their current solution.

However, despite fairly grim results, IT pros are confident effective endpoint security solutions are possible.

The full Barkly’s 2016 Cybersecurity Confidence Report can be found on this link.