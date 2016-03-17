The top five technologies disrupting business

You'll quite often hear talk of how technology can disrupt business.

A survey carried out at Microsoft's 2015 Global CIO Summit in October suggests that CIOs believe 47 per cent of their company's revenues will be under threat from digital disruption in the next five years.

But what does this disruption really mean? Microsoft has produced an infographic looking at the five major technologies that are doing most to disrupt the business world.

These include mobile computing, with 5G and other developments expected to boost growth in coming years. Additional automation is expected to provide timelier access to information, leading to faster decision making.

Big data is expected to make a major difference to business intelligence and become a driving force in the global economy. This will be supported by the Internet of Things which is expected to grow five fold to 250 billion devices over the next decade.

Finally, although the cloud has been around for may years, it's still a major disruptive force and its economic influence is expected to rise to $6.2 trillion.

You can see the full infographic below or on the Microsoft website.

Image Credit: Peshkova / Shutterstock