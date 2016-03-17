There's no stopping email marketing

You might be annoyed by the constant marketing you’re getting in your email, but that’s only because research shows that the method works.

Not only does it work, but it’s working better than (almost) ever.

Email marketing software provider Sign-Up.to released its new annual Email Marketing Benchmark Report, looking at how successful email marketing campaigns are. It employed some serious numbers into its results – more than a billion emails across 29 industry sectors, looking at various parameters such as click through rates, open rates and so on.

The report says that the average open rate of marketing email jumped 1.8 per cent year-on-year, to 24.88 per cent. This also means the average open rate has been growing for seven consecutive years.

The best performers come from the Legal/Accounting sector, TV/Radio/Film and the Government.

Click-through rates also jumped 9.3 per cent to 3.42 per cent, returning to the highest level since 2010, the report says. Mobile is also jumping, with open rates on mobile devices increasing 1.2 per cent year-on-year, to 54.59 per cent. Unsubscribe rates (0.52 per cent) showed a 5.5 per cent decrease from the 2015 figures.

“Our 2016 Email Marketing Benchmark Report continues to indicate that the benefits of email marketing are growing,” said Matt McNeill, Brand Director, Sign-Up.to. “Overall, the report shows that brands that take the opportunity to understand and profile their audience and offer relevant, timely and valuable messages are rewarded with better open rates, improved levels of engagement and ultimately greater customer loyalty.”

“Most reports available to UK businesses provide global figures or focus on large companies. It’s important for us to provide a viable benchmark for SMEs in the UK. We want to help them make the most of their assets and our report shows that focusing on areas like mobile responsive design, automation and precision targeting can dramatically increase their rates of success.”

The full report can be found on this link.