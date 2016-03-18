Data loss can happen even if you have backup set up

Data loss when migrating is a big problem for businesses, not just in the UK, but worldwide as well, a new report has shown.

According to a report by data recovery and ediscovery services company Kroll Ontrack, 32 per cent of businesses have lost data while either upgrading operating systems, or migrating to a new one.

The report was created based on a survey of 600 IT admins all over the world.

Backup solutions don’t seem to be working all too well, the report suggests. Fifty-seven per cent have had a backup solution, but 75 per cent were not able to restore all of their lost data.

To make things worse, 23 per cent failed to recover any data at all.

The most common reasons for a failed upgrade or migration were an out-of-date backup copy (17 per cent), incorrectly operating backup (15 per cent), the device not being included in the backup (14 per cent), as well as the backup being corrupted, too (11 per cent).

Looking at the UK specifically, the numbers are quite similar: 26 per cent of IT administrators admitted to have lost files during migrations from a server, with the numbers jumping to 48 per cent when migrating from a desktop or a laptop PC. Fifty per cent lost files when migrating from mobile devices. Of those losing data, 26 per cent said they had a backup solution in place that failed to do its task, and 11 per cent said the device in question wasn’t included in the backup.