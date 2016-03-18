Druva extends data protection to popular enterprise cloud apps

The increasingly decentralised world of work means that data can be in many different places, on desktops, mobile devices, or in the cloud.

This creates challenges for security and governance, especially if there's a need to adhere to legal and compliance rules. Data protection company Druva wants to guard information wherever it's stored and is extending its inSync offering to cover Box, Google Apps for Work and Exchange Online.

Druva inSync provides a single access point for viewing, monitoring and managing end-user data without having to manually access separate data sources through different solutions. In addition it automates and unifies backup, archive and governance capabilities across multiple cloud applications. New Microsoft Exchange Online support helps companies meet their hosted email and message-based governance needs. Cloud applications support also protects data shared via online file sharing and content management service Box - which Druva has entered into a recent partnership with - and the Google Apps suite of cloud computing productivity and collaboration software tools including Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs.

"A user-centric approach to data protection and governance is key to a company’s managing data throughout its entire lifecycle, and across, among and between various devices, endpoints and the cloud," says Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. "Today's businesses need a single solution for data availability and corporate governance - eDiscovery, audit, search and compliance management covering data on cloud apps and endpoints - and that's what Druva is delivering. This expanded data protection follows the user, something that is imperative as enterprises make use of new cloud services while working to adhere to data availability and corporate governance policies".

Key features include automated compliance management powered by full text search capabilities and built-in compliance templates for the likes of HIPAA. There's built-in legal hold workflow for eDiscovery to quickly collect and preserve data in place for investigative or litigation needs. Forensic-based collection and chain of custody reporting to ensure legal admissibility and remove the risk of information being corrupted.

A federated search facility can quickly locate files across the organisation and all services. Tamper-proof audit trails give full data and user tracking for investigation and compliance audits, and automated compliance alerts enable visibility into latent data risks so they can quickly address them.

[see_also]sa

Druva inSync for Box and Office 365, including OneDrive and Exchange Online, is available now, Google Apps is in limited availability, becoming generally available next month. You can find out more on the Druva website.

Photo Credit: Slavoljub Pantelic / Shutterstock