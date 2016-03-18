More than half of the entire planet uses a messaging app

The world's top messaging apps combined have more than four billion monthly active users, meaning more than half of everyone on the planet uses some form of mobile messaging.

Those are the results of a new study, conducted by IHS Technology.

At the end of 2015, there has been approximately 4.2 billion monthly active users, the report says, saying the number represents a 38 per cent jump, compared to a year before.

The growth is expected to slow down now, as the market matures.

Looking at individual messaging apps, it's Facebook and Tencent that dominate, with a 70 per cent market share, both growing their lead over other apps since 2011.

The report also says that Facebook is looking at WeChat for inspiration, becoming more like the Chinese communications platform, as it includes other services such as payment, video calling and transportation.

KakoTalk, South Korea's favourite chat app, is struggling to turn its domestic success into an international one, as its growth stagnates, the report says. On the other hand, Snapchat is doing just fine, growing steadily and looking to drive revenues through paid content, sponsored lenses, advertising and branded content.

There are some good news for Blackberry fans, as wll. It has a 'very active' user base in South Africa, the Middle East and Indonesia, with a total 42 million registered users in the Middle East.

Moreover, the 70 per cent of monthly active users use the device daily. Following the success in Indonesia, Blackberry has focused on the area, launching a mobile payment service BBM Money.