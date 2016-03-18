Product page abandonment, a missed opportunity for retailers

A lot of online shoppers go as far as to put things into their virtual shopping cart before abandoning the site altogether, and others do it a bit earlier, abandoning the feat at the product page.

For e-retailers, this represents a significant loss in revenue that can be averted with a proper product page abandonment strategy, according to new research from commerce marketing automation firm Bronto Software.

The company released the second of a two-part “Revenue Recovery: Saving Sales When Shopper Stray” study, which says that 93 per cent of UK retailers fail to send a follow-up email for shoppers who browsed online products, but bought nothing.

The seven per cent of those that do send emails, do it in a "softer sales approach”, than they do when sending similar messages for basket abandonment.

Georges Berzgal, managing director of Bronto Software Europe, commented: “Shoppers have come to expect shopping basket reminders from UK retailers, but product page abandonment messages are clearly still a lesser-used strategy. One reason might be that retailers are hesitant as they consider this approach as too aggressive. It also can be challenging for retailers to know why a shopper left a product page. If implemented correctly, post abandonment messages offer a highly effective means to generate additional revenue”.

“With 93% of retailers not sending product page reminders at all, commerce marketers need to adjust their tactics surrounding this pivotal moment to facilitate the transition or risk losing sales. Abandonment follow-up proves to be an effective strategy in a retailer’s marketing toolbox. Commerce marketing platforms make these types of automated messages easier than it has ever been. Marketers no longer have to spend significant time and resources to set up the programme. The messages can also be tested and modified easily to ensure they reach their maximum revenue recovery potential,” he added.

The full report can be found on this link.