UK tech industry against Brexit

UK's tech companies of all sizes are mostly in favour of remaining within the European Union, a new survey by techUK says.

According to the survey, 70 per cent of tech businesses in the country, varying in sizes from micro to large, would like for their country to remain within the EU, as that would be good for business.

Fifteen per cent would leave, and the remaining 15 per cent were undecided.

The survey polled 277 tech businesses across the country.

Of those that would like for the UK to remain, the main arguments are that it makes the country more attractive to international investment (76 per cent), makes it better to trade with other EU-based businesses (75 per cent), and makes the country more competitive, globally.

Almost half (42 per cent) of those in favour of remaining also said the UK could create more jobs from within.

Other arguments also include more risk and uncertainty for their business (73 per cent), a potential drop in foreign investments (65 per cent), and less influence on business-impacting issues (58 per cent). Trading under less favourable terms was on the mind of 55 per cent of people.

Of those for Brexit, 91 per cent believe the country would be more flexible, globally, while 64 per cent think they’d be more competitive, globally.

The relationship with the rest of the world would improve, think 56 per cent of respondents, and 24 per cent believe the UK would create more jobs outside the EU.

“UK tech is thriving, creating jobs almost three times faster than the rest of the economy. The vast majority of our members say that being in the EU supports that growth. Open markets and cooperation are good for business. This is not about fear, it is about opportunity – a market of 500 million consumers,” said Julian David, CEO of techUK.