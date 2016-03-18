Workers don't care that much about IT security

Employees are very well aware of the risks of not protecting data, it seems that they just don’t care that much. A new report by Citrix says that employees protect their personal documents well, but the work ones… well, not so much.

The Citrix poll, carried out by Censuswide, asked 2,000 full-time UK workers about their attitude towards personal and work files. According to the poll, 45 per cent regularly protect their home documents with passwords, but 35 per cent do the same at work.

Sixty-eight per cent shred and destroy unwanted personal documents, but 40 per cent do so at work.

Citrix says the results are suggesting that employees are expecting an IT safety net to protect them at work – something they don’t have at home, which is why they take more responsibility for their own data once they leave the office.

The company says more needs to be done to educate employees about their security obligations.

"This research demonstrates that despite many individuals being well aware of basic precautions for handling their own personal data, too many are not so conscientious at work,” said chief security architect at Citrix, Chris Mayers.

"Employers have a responsibility to provide the tools and safeguards: employees need to use them. Protecting a company's digital assets is a two-way street. So, alongside investment in technology, companies need to educate employees across age groups about their security and compliance obligations to ensure they don't become part of yet another high profile data breach."