Security a major issue for 66 per cent of IoT consumers

A survey by mobile and internet security firm BullGuard of over 6,000 UK residents has illustrated just how widespread the Internet of Things (IoT) has already become, while also highlighting serious security concerns among consumers.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is growing and will become more pervasive in the near future as consumers, whether knowingly or not connect more smart devices to the internet. Many consumer household items are now smart or internet enabled by default. Additionally over a quarter of consumers in the survey are planning to buy IoT devices in the next 12 months alone.

However, BullGuard’s report reveals that 66 per cent of consumers are ‘very concerned’ or ‘highly concerned’ about potential hacking and data theft carried out against their connected devices. The survey also discovered that 34 per cent of respondents have already experienced a security incident or privacy problem in the past.

“Consumers are clearly not equipped to handle the myriad of security risks presented by connected devices,” said Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. “With devices such as security cameras, alarm systems and door locks now being connected to the internet, physical security is becoming as much of a consideration for consumers as data security. Keeping these devices secure is absolutely imperative.”

Consumers are clearly looking to antivirus vendors to help them solve this problem; 44 per cent of consumers believe antivirus vendors are responsible for securing their connected devices. The antivirus vendor was selected as the primary choice, even ahead of the device manufacturer and the ISP.

Image Credit: A-Image / Shutterstock