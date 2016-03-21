Apache Cassandra experts are in high demand

There is an increasing demand for NoSQL database experts, especially those highly trained on Apache Cassandra.

Those are the results of a new survey conducted by database software for cloud applications provider, DataStax. The survey polled more than 250 members of the DataStax Academy, confirming a ‘massive skills gap’ in the database industry.

Out of the 250 polled, 73 per cent said Apache Cassandra is critical to their job function. To put things into perspective, six months ago, 60 per cent said otherwise. More than 25 per cent, with existing certifications in Hadoop, MongoDB, SQL Server and Oracle felt it was necessary for them to acquire Apache Cassandra training.

“As today’s modern applications drive new data management requirements, it’s clear through the survey results that the expertise and skills required for today’s developers, administrators and architects is also changing,” said Christian Hasker, Director of DataStax Academy at DataStax.

“DataStax Academy helps address the widespread adoption of Apache Cassandra and DataStax Enterprise, as well as the increasing importance placed on NoSQL expertise, by offering free self-paced courses and removing costly training programs as an obstacle to learning.”

To help improve on productivity, more than half of those surveyed said they were tasked with introducing new technologies to their organisations.

On top of it all, there is a high demand for Apache Cassandra and NoSQL courses, with 37 per cent surveyed saying they’re interested in increasing their knowledge of the open source distributed database management system.

"Access to free online courses helps engineers lower the barriers to adoption for teams to quickly learn how to use the latest open source technologies," said Frank Staszak, a Software Engineer at American Family Insurance. "Coming from a background in the relational database world, DataStax Academy made it easy to grasp new concepts and has been an invaluable resource in keeping me up to speed on Cassandra to build cloud applications."