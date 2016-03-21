IT decision makers losing trust of knowledge workers

IT decision makers (ITDMs) may be heading for Datastrophe, according to a new report by endpoint security firm Code42.

According to the latest research by the company, there's a huge misunderstanding between ITDMs and knowledge workers regarding data protection. The result might be a complete loss of trust of knowledge workers, as they believe their company is lacking a solid security strategy.

The company polled more than 400 IT decision makers, including CISOs and CIOs, and 1,500 knowledge workers including CEOs, team leaders and employees.

The report suggests that 67 per cent of knowledge workers believe their company does not have a clear BYOD (bring your own device) policy in place. On the other hand, 65 per cent of ITDMs believe they do.

This discrepancy becomes extra worrying when we realise that 42 per cent of all corporate data is now on endpoint devices and beyond the traditional security perimeter, Code42 stresses.

The results have lead the company to believe that this is why 25 per cent of knowledge workers no longer trust their ITDMs with their personal data.

“Today, in large part due to the onset of flexible working and increased mobility of knowledge workers, the majority of the data we carry is at the endpoint. This new found mobility of data, combined with a rapidly evolving threat landscape is causing enterprise IT security—which traditionally relied on locking data away safely in the datacentre—to go through a dramatic transformation. IT and information security teams need to find powerful new solutions that will keep data safe—wherever it might be. The time for change in the enterprise is now—from the C-suite to the knowledge worker,” Rick Orloff, CSO at Code42 recently said.

