Kids born today might not use cash at all

Kids born in the early 2010's will not only be spared Justin Bieber and Louis van Gaal, they will also be spared cash – if a new survey is to be believed.

According to a survey by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), people are quite certain cash payments will be a thing of distant past by 2030.

Almost 2,000 social media users participated in the survey, answering questions about the current condition of cyber-security, and were we might be in the not-so-distant future.

Seventy per cent of survey takers responded by saying that they expect mobile payment technology to be so advanced by 2030 that it will make cash obsolete. We can kiss ‘making it rain’ goodbye.

"Now more than ever, cybersecurity is a necessary safeguard to our digital lives, which hosts a variety of our private and personal information," stated Diogo Monica, IEEE member and security lead at Docker. "Cyberattacks can now unfortunately happen in nearly every element of our lives, such as our car, connected home and wearable devices. Whether it's putting more reliance in digital systems for our currency or trusting that our email accounts are secure, we need to be cognizant and take the necessary precautions to protect our digital footprint."

That’s not everything we learned from the survey. Half of respondents have shown very little concern about their email security, both home and work, and 26 per cent least prefer Cloud for storage.

For 49 per cent, ‘personal computer log’ was the way to go.

The riskiest online activity was, obviously, online banking (72 per cent), followed by mortgage information (60 per cent), and cloud sync (53 per cent).