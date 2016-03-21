Some employees would sell a company password for £700

Employees are growing ever more concerned about the security of their personal information, however they’re doing little to protect themselves.

Those are the results of the latest SailPoint’s annual Market Pulse Survey. The survey polled 1,000 office workers from companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Australia.

It says that even though 87 per cent would ‘react negatively’ to their information being breached, they have ‘poor password hygiene’ and bad practices, with 63 per cent using the same password across different apps, and 28 per cent sharing their passwords with co-workers.

Moreover, 26 per cent upload sensitive information to cloud apps with one reason – to share that data outside the company.

“This year’s Market Pulse Survey shines a light on the significant disconnect between how employees view their personal information and that of their employer, which could also include personal information of customers,” said Kevin Cunningham, president and founder of SailPoint. “Today’s identity governance solutions can alleviate the challenge of remembering several passwords and automate IT controls and security policies, but it’s imperative that employees understand the implications of how they adhere to those policies. It only takes one entry point out of hundreds of millions in a single enterprise for a hacker to gain access and cause a lot of damage.”

But that’s not all the survey unveiled – it also said that nearly 20 per cent of employees would sell their password to an outsider, with 56 per cent of those willing to go for as low as £700.