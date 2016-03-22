Apple impresses with new 9.7-inch iPad Pro

Apple has announced a new 9.7 inch 64-bit iPad Pro, which has the technical specifications to rival most laptops.

The new iPad Pro's most notable feature is its all-new 9.7-inch Retina display. But it is not just the new screen technology that makes the iPad Pro stand out, as the new device comes with a 64-bit processor, a four-speaker audio system and a new 12-megapixel iSight camera for shooting 4K video, in addition to a 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.

The Apple iPad Pro tablet has become popular with graphic designers after the release of the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. This new device is already capturing the imagination, as the Retina display is 25 per cent brighter and 40 per cent less reflective than the iPad Air 2 screen, which makes it easier to view outdoors. Additionally, the display dynamically adjusts the white balance to match the light around you for a more natural and accurate, paper-white viewing experience.

Another great feature is Night Shift in iOS 9.3, which uses iPad Pro’s clock and geolocation sensors to dynamically adjust the display after dark to the warmer end of the spectrum, making it easier on the eyes.

“iPad Pro is a new generation of iPad that is indispensable and immersive, enabling people to be more productive and more creative. It’s incredibly fast, extremely portable, and completely natural to use with your fingers, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. And now it comes in two sizes,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro will be available to order beginning Thursday, 24 March, from Apple.com, in Apple’s retail stores, through select carriers and Apple authorised resellers on 31 March in the UK, Europe and the US.