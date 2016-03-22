Applegate wants to make procurement for SMEs a breeze

Technology service company Applegate today announced a new service, aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the UK.

The new service, called Appplegate PRO, is designed to help SMEs save money and time on procurement. It will, as the company said in a press release, will help SMEs secure the most appropriate supplier 'in a matter of hours'.

The entire process is quite simple: first, businesses will create a request for quotation. After that, Applegate will source five suppliers, which will provide competitive quotes. The company says it will make sure SMEs are getting the best deals, without having to spend days searching.

The best thing about the service is that it's completely free.

According to Applegate, it built the service after realising that 70 per cent of SMEs struggle to cope with the impact of rising costs.

“The current procurement process is prohibitively expensive and is not providing a level playing field for small companies to compete with larger corporations,” said Stuart Brocklehurst, CEO of Applegate PRO. “Marketplaces are more concerned about creating value and far less about taking out cost, instead fostering existing relationships for collaborative development, innovation and the creation of a competitive edge.”

“Innovation in the procurement industry is attempting to widen markets, reduce costs and create a more transparent, less restrictive process with easy access to tenders. With Applegate PRO we are revolutionising the way businesses buy, while at the same time putting smaller companies on a level playing field with their corporate, more established peers. We will help businesses that want to drill down costs to save money, for businesses that need things fast, we will source the supplier that can deliver on time. For those that have specific technical requirements, we will get them the product that best matches their needs.”