Researchers easily hack 24 different cars

Thieves can probably a bunch of cars with ease, even though they have the wireless key.

Those are the results of a new study done by a group of German car security researchers, looking into just how safe the wireless key is.

According to a news report by Wired, wireless keys for cars are not safe at all. As a matter of fact, out of 24 different cars, from 19 different manufacturers, all have been easily hacked through a method of amplifying the signal from the key fob in the house.

Not only can thieves unlock your car, but they can also drive it away, apparently.

“This clear vulnerability in wireless keys facilitates the work of thieves immensely”, the ADAC website says about the new research. “The radio connection between keys and car can easily be extended over several hundred meters, regardless of whether the original key is, for example, at home or in the pocket of the owner.”

These are the cars that were successfully hacked: Audis A3, A4 and A6, BMW 730d, Citroen DS4 CrossBack, Fords Galaxy and Eco-Sport, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe CRDi, KIA Optima, Lexus RX 450h, Mazda CX-5, MINI Clubman, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissans Qashqai and Leaf, Opel Ampera, Range Rover Evoque, Renault Traffic, Ssangyong Tivoli XDi, Subaru Levorg, Toyota RAV4, and Volkswagens Golf GTD and Touran 5T.

The worst part is, the hack itself wasn’t expensive at all. The researchers spent approximately $225 (£157) on their attack device.