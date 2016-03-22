You can now have a video chat with your mortgage advisor

You’ll now be able to get advice on that mortgage from a banker using video chat, Lloyds Bank and Halifax announced on Tuesday.

The two banks announced recently a new ‘face to face’ service, allowing users to connect with a mortgage advisor via video link on a laptop, desktop or tablet computer.

The service has been tested all throughout 2015 and it turned out to be a success.

The company says that a third (33 per cent) of appointments, that would have otherwise been completed over the phone, were done via video.

In customer feedback, 95 per cent of users said the experience was either good or excellent.

David Oldfield, Group Director, Retail and Consumer Finance said: “Our customers’ needs are continuing to change. They want greater choice, convenience and value whether that’s in branch or online – and they want these things in a time and place that suits them. Buying a house can be a stressful time for many people, and so for those who are unable or choose not to visit a branch but who still prefer a face-to-face conversation, this video service is a fantastic channel for them to use. It enables us to connect more customers to our mortgage experts in the way that is most convenient for them.”

For Lloyds, appointments can be made every day of the week between 8am and 8pm, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturdays. For Halifax, customers can do the same between 9am and 4pm.

It was also said that 16 Lloyds Bank branches are testing the video service for customers coming into the branch.