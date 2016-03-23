80 per cent of connected devices vulnerable to data breaches

AdaptiveMobile, predicts that up to 80 per cent of connected devices currently deployed do not have adequate security measures in place, leaving these devices vulnerable to malicious attacks or data breaches.

As connected devices become ubiquitous, with plug and play connectivity in mind a new approach to securing these devices needs to be found. The AdaptiveMobile approach is one that entails 'Big Security', which harnesses big data, telemetry and security algorithms in order to protect the billions of devices connected through the Internet of Things (IoT).

AdaptiveMobile’s CTO, Ciaran Bradley, explains, “A new security architecture is required to deal with the increasing connectivity of devices belonging to the Internet of Things. There will be billions of devices connected through IoT – many unable to run traditional endpoint security – and there is no definitive ruling on who has responsibility to enforce this security and who is liable when a vulnerability is exploited.”

Given the increasing amounts of connected devices on the market, and the frequency at which IoT vulnerabilities are being exploited manufacturers need to make security a priority. However, due to the pressures of keeping device costs low and getting devices to market (profit) quickly manufacturers are currently skipping on security as IoT security is complex, due to the plethora of protocols and technologies that are constantly evolving and this needs to be a critical consideration.

As Ciaran Bradley says, " Not only are consumer devices at risk but automotive and industrial categories need to ensure security is a critical consideration – we do not believe this will be solved through current approaches to security, particularly when it comes to legacy systems.”

Image source: Shutterstock/ a-image