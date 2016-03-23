Britons don't really trust driverless cars

People were generally fond of the idea of driverless cars, but after that crash between the Google car and a bus, apparently caused by the Google car itself, the public opnion seems to have changed.

Those are the results of a new survey into the public's opinion on driverless cars hitting the streets of UK in 2020.

Used car supermarket HPL Motors asked the British public if they'd trust the driverless car enough to be a passenger in one, and an overwhelming majority (70 per cent) answered no.

Men seem to be more trusting, with 38 per cent answering yes. Among women, that number sits at 20 per cent.

The report says the biggest benefit of driverless cars would be reclaimed time – a Trades Union Congress research from late last year suggests that people lose more than two hours a day driving to and from work. By letting the computer drive, you're freeing up your hands, and mind, to do other things, like finishing up work.

“Driverless cars could help to do away with traffic jams altogether. Academic research has shown that many jams are actually caused by isolated drivers pushing their brakes too quickly, which creates a chain effect, generating a traffic jam 100-or-so cars back. Intelligent autonomous cars would always find the most efficient and effective way to drive, and there would be no irrational stops and starts - eliminating these soul-destroying traffic jams,” said Matthew North, Editor of Driverless Weekly.

Driverless cars are already being tested all around the world, UK included. They’re expected to hit the streets by 2020.