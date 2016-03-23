Loss of customer trust biggest consequence of a DDoS attack

The loss of trust and confidence of customers is the most damaging consequence of a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack, a new survey by Corero Network Security says.

In the annual survey, entitled DDoS Impact Survey, losing trust is the most damaging consequence for 50 per cent of those surveyed, followed by lost revenue, for 34 per cent.

The surveyed include IT decision makers (ITDMs), network operators and security experts that were present at the recently held RSA 2016 conference.

“Network or website service availability is crucial to ensure customer trust and satisfaction, and vital to acquire new customers in a highly competitive market,” said Dave Larson, COO at Corero Network Security. “When an end user is denied access to Internet-facing applications or if latency issues obstruct the user experience, it immediately impacts the bottom line.”

Larson also said that even DDoS attacks which are not large-scale by nature, can be devastating to business. They can impact network performance, ultimately ruining user experience. What’s even more troubling is that such attacks are usually used as a diversion for a more malicious attack.

“Industry research, as well as our own detection technology, shows that cyber criminals are increasingly launching low-level, small DDoS attacks,” said Larson. The problem with such attacks is two-fold: small, short-duration DDoS attacks still negatively impact network performance, and—more importantly, such attacks often act as a smokescreen for more malicious attacks.

“While the network security defences are degraded, logging tools are overwhelmed and IT teams are distracted, the hackers may be exploiting other vulnerabilities and infecting the environment with various forms of malware.”