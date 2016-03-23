New platform breaks down barriers to big data adoption

Big data deployments are increasingly shifting from lab settings to full production environments. But there are a number of security and QoS (quality of service) challenges that can slow this process.

Big data company BlueData is launching the latest release of its EPIC software platform, introducing several security and other upgrades to provide a smoother Big-Data-as-a-Service experience as well as support for new applications and frameworks.

Complexity remains a major barrier to adoption for big data technologies like Hadoop and Spark. BlueData's software makes it easier to deploy big data infrastructure and applications. It uses Docker containers to provide a self-service BDaaS experience on-premises together with the highest levels of security and performance for big data analytics in the enterprise.

"BlueData is working with customers in every industry and at all stages of their big data journey, from early experimentation and lab environments for dev/test to enterprise-wide production implementations", says Kumar Sreekanti, CEO of BlueData. "Our solution is highly flexible and scalable, supporting any big data use case and accelerating our customers’ deployments as they move through each stage of their journey. This new spring release is another key milestone for us, solidifying BlueData's position as the leading infrastructure platform for Big-Data-as-a-Service in the enterprise".

The latest release incorporates many features and functionality enhancements requested by BlueData's customers across multiple industries - including financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, energy, government, and education.

The enterprise version of BlueData's platform now provides additional security and governance capabilities to meet enterprise-class auditing and regulatory compliance requirements. Other new functionality includes more granular resource management controls, QoS-based allocation, performance optimisations, and quota enforcement for multi-tenant big data deployments.

In addition there’s extended support for applications and tools including Cloudera Navigator and Ranger for data governance and security administration; HAWQ for massively parallel processing analytics; and Geode (Gemfire) as well as Cassandra and Kafka for real-time analytics.

The Spring release is available now and will be featured at the Strata + Hadoop World event in San Jose, California next week.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou/Shutterstock