Pen and paper still rule the creativity world

All this new technology might be helpful in our everyday lives, both inside the office and outside, but when it comes to creativity, pen, paper and the whiteboard still reign supreme.

Those are the results of a new study by Epson, which says people still like writing things down, even those that were born in the digital age.

The survey polled 500 entrepreneurs, businesses and start-ups across the UK, and for 63 per cent of them, pen, paper and the whiteboard are the most practical and popular tools for brainstorming, capturing ideas and creative tasks.

Computers and laptops are a close second (58 per cent), and post-it stickers are on the third spot (28 per cent).

When asked why they chose the old school method, they said it was quicker and easier than typing (73 per cent), helps them remember (74 per cent), and enables creative thinking (63 per cent).

There’s only one per cent of those surveyed that have said to have completely dropped the physical approach and have gone completely digital.

“While there is no doubt that computers have an important role in the workplace, these results suggest that paper and pen is key to the creativity that fuels the UK’s burgeoning entrepreneurs, new businesses and start-ups. With multiple research papers showing that the brain is more stimulated by hand-written non-linear information than typed lists, this is hardly surprising,” said Rob Clark, MD, Epson UK & Ireland.

"While there is no doubt that computers have an important role in the workplace, these results suggest that paper and pen is key to the creativity that fuels the UK's burgeoning entrepreneurs, new businesses and start-ups. With multiple research papers showing that the brain is more stimulated by hand-written non-linear information than typed lists, this is hardly surprising," said Rob Clark, MD, Epson UK & Ireland.