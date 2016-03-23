Webscale offers fast track to delivering web applications in the cloud

Running an application or server in the cloud has many advantages, but it doesn't guarantee scalability. It can be hard to predict demand, leading to infrastructure having to play catch up at peak periods.

Application delivery specialist Webscale Networks is aiming to improve things with the launch of its new platform offering mid-market e-commerce and enterprise companies a fast track to the cloud.

Webscale features predictive auto-scaling, multi-cloud, performance optimisation, security and manageability. Based on nine years of research into predictive analytics, Webscale's patented, dynamic resource allocation IP sets it apart from traditional application delivery or load balancing solutions. Its ability to look ahead at demand and automatically take whatever action is needed to ensure a website stays fast and available, makes it easy to use by anyone within an organisation.

"Mid-market businesses, especially e-commerce companies competing in tough markets that want to grow while they manage spend, need to be looking to the cloud as their infrastructure of choice -- Webscale gets them there", says Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. "Webscale provides complete control over a web application, offering predictive auto scaling, single-screen monitoring, self-healing and multi-cloud support. With the addition of free cloud migration services for qualifying customers, Webscale is now the fastest, most powerful and affordable path to the cloud".

Features include predictive auto-scaling technology that looks ahead of traffic surges and scales out, and back, with greater accuracy, so customers only pay for what they use. Webscale is cloud-agnostic, so it can be used by businesses deploying a multi-cloud strategy. Built and delivered as-a-service, it works across all public, private or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as static hosting environments.

It also offers a PCI-DSS 3.1 certified web application firewall that provides comprehensive functionality with support for security policies including SSL/TLS encryption support, DDoS attack mitigation, and more.

Webscale is available in four versions (Free, Lite, Pro and Enterprise), you can find out more and request a free trial on the company's website.

