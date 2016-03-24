Android Pay in the UK for MasterCard owners

Google is bringing Android Pay to the UK market, and consumers sporting a MasterCard card will be among the first ones to try out the new feature.

According to a press release following the announcement, HSBC, Lloyds, MBNA and M&S Bank will be the first banks to support Android Pay in the country.

Through Android Pay, consumers will be able to link their credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and small business cards with their Android-powered smartphones to make payments.

It was also said that through Simplify Commerce and the MasterCard Payment Gateway, developers will be able to add Android Pay to their apps.

“The strength of our technology means that consumers can enjoy both security as well as simplicity. MasterCard cardholders can feel confident about using their digital MasterCard cards for everyday purchases,” said Mark Barnett, President of MasterCard UK & Ireland.

In order to make payments with a mobile phone, the MasterCard cardholders first need to download the app and set up their account. After that, they need to unlock the device, hold it near a payment terminal accepting MasterCard contactless payments to have their payment processed.

“We're excited to bring the simplicity and security of mobile payments to MasterCard customers with Android Pay. Soon, people will be able to use their Android device to pay at the hundreds of thousands of contactless payment terminals in the UK,” said Pali Bhat, senior director of product management at Google.

Edit: Google has announced, via this blog post, that Android Pay will support both MasterCard and Visa. Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA and Nationwide Building Society, are among the financial institutions supporting the new platform.