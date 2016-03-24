Google puts pressure on Nuance and Apple with voice recognition API

Google announced at the GCPNext16 event in San Francisco that it is to launch a service which will make APIs to its voice recognition systems available to third party developers.

Google's intention is to initially launch a service free of charge to developers to utilise the voice platforms, though these services may become paid in the future. This will be very bad news for Nuance, Apple and Microsoft and other companies dabbling in the voice recognition market.

Google's entry into the marketplace is disruptive as the open source approach to competition will almost certainly encourage developers to use its platform especially as it has the vast Android market behind it.

The Google Cloud Speech API, is extremely advanced and will trouble both Siri and Nuance as it has support for over 80 languages and will work with any application in real-time streaming or batch mode. Furthermore, Google's voice API will offer a full set of APIs for applications to “see, hear and translate.”

What's more, Google says that the API services are based on the same neural network tech that powers Google’s voice search in the Google app and voice typing in Google’s Keyboard, meaning that they will be easily integrated.

This move has the potential to have a disruptive impact on the industry — particularly on Nuance. According to TechCrunch, a number of Nuance customers, particularly startups, could leave Nuance in favour of Google’s improved and cheaper technology.

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo