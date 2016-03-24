New OS X vulnerability bypasses System Integrity Protection

A new zero-day vulnerability has been discovered, targeting pretty much every version of Apple's OS X operating system.

According to Pedro Vilaça, leading OS X security expert for security firm SentinelOne, the vulnerability can bypass Apple's latest protection feature, the System Integrity Protection.

It allows the user to ‘execute arbitrary code on any binary’, while successfully bypassing key security features on El Capitan.

The security firm says the vulnerability shows that the OS X has major flaws, but also that these flaws can sometimes be extremely stealthy and difficult to spot. This particular vulnerability would not crash the system, or any of its processes.

"This kind of exploit could typically be used in highly targeted or state sponsored attacks,” the company said.

However, in order for the vulnerability to be exploited, the targeted system must first be compromised. That can, as the security firm warns, usually be done through a spear phishing attack. Another way to compromise a system can be through the victim’s browser.

Apple has been under increased attacks by malicious coders as of lately.

Just recently it was unveiled that the first piece of ransomware for the Apple’s operating systems was discovered. Microsoft’s Windows and Google’s Android operating systems were the usual targets of hackers and other cyber-crooks, mostly because of its widespread use.

The ransomware, which security firm Palo Alto Networks named KeRanger, was found within the Transmission BitTorrent ailient installer for OS X on March 4.