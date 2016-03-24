Salesforce looking to transform customer experience

Customer relationship management company Salesforce today announced the release of Desk 360, a new platform aimed at improving the customer experience for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).

According to the press release, customer relationship agents will be provided with 'richer customer context', and the ability to run reports on company history to gain 'powerful insights'.

The new offering comes with three key aspects: Customer and Company Views, Reports and Insights, and Sales and Services on the Same Platform.

These features will help agents gain a richer context around their customers, through various parameters and filters. The easy creation of various reports allows agents to adjust the service experience based on company trends, ultimately being able to offer products and services that the customer will most likely need.

“Customer experience is becoming the single most important differentiator of successful SMBs,” said Leyla Seka, SVP and GM, Salesforce Desk.com. “With Desk 360, companies can empower their support teams to engage more effectively with customers and provide them with the top-notch, personal experience they deserve.”

"Providing an exceptional shopping experience is rooted in building lasting relationships with customers,” said Anthony Soohoo, Founder and CEO, Dot & Bo. “Desk.com is the foundation of the seamless and delightful experience we deliver to our customers every day.”

The company said the new offering will be available in the second half of 2016, mostly at no additional charge, depending on the edition of Desk.com currently in use.

More details can be found on the Desk.com website.