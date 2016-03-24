Security pros pessimistic about ransomware data recovery

In most cases, security experts believe they wouldn't be able to recover from a ransomware attack without losing critical data.

Those are the results of a survey conducted by endpoint protection provider Tripwire, during the recently held RSA Conference 2016.

During the conference, 200 IT security professionals were asked if their company could recover from a ransomware attack without losing critical data. Unfortunately, just 38 per cent answered positively, saying they were 'very confident' in doing so.

“The decision to pay a ransom comes down to the confidence and financial cost of recreating or restoring data from a previous backup,” said Travis Smith, senior security researcher for Tripwire. “Since most ransomware samples we have seen have a time limit to pay, it’s important to have confidence that you can restore the majority of data on short notice. Organizations should focus on improving backup and restoration procedures to reduce the cost of restoring data and services after a potential breach.”

According to 73 per cent of polled security experts, critical infrastructure providers are more vulnerable to these types of attacks than the rest of us, while 52 per cent said they don't think their executives could spot a phishing attempt.

Spear phishing in the past 12 months has risen, according to 58 per cent of polled experts.

Ransomware has become extremely popular lately, becoming the top threat for mobile devices, according to a recent Blue Coat Systems Malware Report.

Not even Apple's systems are safe any more, and security experts are urging everyone to be careful when opening attachments and keep backup copies of business critical data.