Docker celebrates birthday, offers native Mac and Win apps

Docker has announced today the beta versions of its new programs, Docker for Mac and Windows, allowing users to build, assemble and ship apps from Mac or Windows.

The beta programs were released in celebration of Docker's third birthday, the company said in a blog post following the announcement.

Docker said the new programs have many benefits over the Docker Toolbox. They eliminate the need for VirtualBox, becoming faster and more reliable. They are running in an Alpine Linux distribution on top of an xhyve Virtual Machine on Mac OS X or on a Hyper-V VM on Windows.

The Docker tool set will come bundled with Docker command line, Docker Compose, and Docker Notary command line, and on top of it all, it says that volume data access now ‘works correctly’.

Docker for Mac was built from the ground up, to be able to fit the sandbox security model standard for the OS X. The company said it's 'working closely' with Apple to achieve this.

The new offering is not globally available, though. It is in beta, and users need to sign up, after which they'll be placed in a waiting queue.

"We will add more people from the waiting list on a rolling basis as we get feedback and improve the product quality,” it said.

The two programs are in different stages of development, meaning they might be released at different times. “Docker for Windows will initially be rolled out to users at a slower pace,” the blog says.