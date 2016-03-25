HPE, Microsoft invest in Mesosphere

Mesosphere, a Silicon Valley start-up behind the famed Datacenter Operating System (DCOS), has recently announced that it has closed $73.5 million (£51.9m) in a Series C funding.

According to Business Insider, this brings the company’s total investment up to $122 million (£86.3m), and its total value above $1 billion (£711m).

But that’s not the key point here. The key point is that the investment round was led by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with Microsoft joining in as a new ‘strategic investor’, as the company said in a press release.

The funny thing is, Microsoft once tried to buy Mesosphere for $150 million (£106m). It was turned down, so there’s nothing much to do but to invest, right?

"Mesosphere is at the centre of three of the biggest tech trends today -- cloud, containerization, and microservices," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President of Microsoft's Cloud + Enterprise division. "Mesosphere's DCOS is preferred by our enterprise customers given the maturity of the container orchestration solution, and that's why we chose it as a key component for bringing containers to our enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure cloud platform."

Besides announcing new funding, the company also announced two new products.

One is the version 1.0 of the Marathon program, the container operations system for DCOS. The second one is called the Mesosphere Velocity platform.

The company said it designed this program to improve developer agility ‘via continuous integration and continuous deployment with the DCOS’.