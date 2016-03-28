Microsoft Surface Hub starts shipping to businesses

Microsoft has (finally) begun shipping its Surface Hub computer to business customers.

The company confirmed the information via its blog, last Friday.

Microsoft has failed to mention the price of the device in the blog post, but has kindly asked all interested parties to visit this link.

The Microsoft Surface Hub is like an overgrown tablet – it's a huge TV-like PC, 84 or 55 inches in size, with multi-touch functionality, built mostly for business environments where presentations and video conferences can be made.

It was designed with apps like Skype for Business, Office, OneNote and Universal Windows apps in mind, with the company saying businesses and disciplines like healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, consulting, defence, finance, education, and design will witness a 'new level of innovation and efficiency'.

General Manager of Microsoft Devices Marketing, Brian Hall, writing the blog post, says that companies like AstraZeneca, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and SHoP Architects 'have seen that Surface Hub will improve how people work together and engage customers'.

Hall also gave some interesting information about how the Surface Hub improved business life: those that use the device experienced a 75 per cent improvement in remote attendee setup and post-meeting productivity.

According to Hall, the device has somehow saved 15-20 minutes per hour-long meeting spent on setting up video and screen-sharing services.

"Organizations saw decreased printing costs of up to $9,000 in the first year, using Surface Hub with pen and touch-enabled screen to make changes and take group notes instead of paper copies. Companies that conducted sales meetings using Surface Hub as a platform for presentations and collaboration with clients estimate a 20 per cent sales improvement with those clients.”

The device will be powered by either an Intel Core i5 or an i7. It will come with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD disk.

The 84-inch device will have a 4K display, powered by an Nvidia Quadro card.