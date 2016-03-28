You can now pull third party content into Office 365

Late last week, Microsoft has announced that its Office 365 Connectors feature is now available to everyone.

For those unfamiliar with what Connectors is, that’s a feature which allows you to pull information from other online services into an Office 365 Group.

So, for example, an entire group can use a single Trello project, or track a single Twitter feed, all without switching between multiple apps.

The feature was first unveiled late last year, during the company’s Connect() 2015 developer event.

“Office 365 Groups is a service that enables teams to come together and get work done by establishing a single team identity and a single set of permissions across Office 365 apps,” Microsoft explains in a blog post.

“Setting up an Office 365 Group automatically creates a shared inbox, calendar, notebook and files. Now, any Groups member can add Office 365 Connectors for their group’s use, in seconds, to bring filtered information in the shared inbox that is relevant and contextual to the team’s needs and interests. For example, a product lead using the UserVoice connector can help her entire team track the latest feedback on a new product launched in market.”

The company said more than 50 Office 365 Connectors are available today, including a bunch of productivity apps, news sources, project management apps, etc.

“Some examples include MailChimp, Asana, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Aha, Zendesk, Salesforce, Twitter and UserVoice,” Microsoft says, adding that the company is working hard with ‘many other partners’ to increase the number of available Connectors.