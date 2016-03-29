Businesses want to be in the cloud, but not all the way up

IT management software firm SolarWinds recently polled 166 IT practitioners, gaining valuable insights into business cloud adoption, security concerns and new and valuable skillsets.

The results are quite interesting – almost all (90 per cent) said cloud adoption is important to their business, while 27 per cent said it was ‘extremely important’.

However, despite Cloud technology growing rapidly, businesses are not eager to place their entire infrastructure in it – 43 per cent believe half or more of their infrastructure will be in the cloud within the next five years. Sixty per cent believe their organisations will never fully migrate.

Still, companies want at least some of their infrastructure ‘up there’, with just 9 per cent saying they have nothing in the cloud. Back in 2015, that percentage stood at 13.

Last year, the number of businesses not yet in the cloud at all was at 18 per cent, this year it’s 6 per cent, giving clear signals that business transformation begins with the cloud.

“The findings of this year’s study paint a clear picture: cloud adoption is nearly ubiquitous, but it’s not now and will not in the foreseeable future be suitable for all workloads, and even if it were, very few if any companies would convert all of their existing applications to run in the cloud,” said Joel Dolisy, CIO of SolarWinds.

“The resulting dynamic—one set of critical on-premises services connected with another set of services in the cloud—is hybrid IT. And at the centre of this evolution is the IT professional who needs to ensure always-on performance of applications, devices, networks and systems—regardless of location. They need to be empowered with the support to gain the skills and tools required to properly manage hybrid IT environments, which in turn will allow businesses to truly unlock the potential of the cloud.”

The full report, entitled IT Trends Report 2016: The Hybrid IT Evolution, can be found on this link.